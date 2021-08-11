Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,724 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

