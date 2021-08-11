Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,897 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

