Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,475 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 774.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after acquiring an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $296.07 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $216.69 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.