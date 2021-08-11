Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $118.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

