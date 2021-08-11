Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.31. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

