Strategic Wealth Designers Increases Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Athersys were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 575.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $365.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

