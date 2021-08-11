Strategic Wealth Designers Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

VGT stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,183. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $417.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.90.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

