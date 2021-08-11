Strategic Wealth Designers Has $35.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 12.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,208. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

