Strategic Wealth Designers Buys 947 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $413.08. The stock had a trading volume of 98,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,597. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $410.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.