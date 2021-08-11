Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 2,455 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,200. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

