Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 651.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,873,000 after acquiring an additional 447,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

