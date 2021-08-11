Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 69.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 59,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $84.80. 634,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,473. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.