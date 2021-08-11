Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 1,251 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.24. 28,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.89. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.