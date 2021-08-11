STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 119,104 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

