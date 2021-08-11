StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$5.48 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.80.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

