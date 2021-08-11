Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.85 million, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

