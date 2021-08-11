Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.85 million, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
