Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Everbridge Put Options (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,510 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,057% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

EVBG stock opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,775 shares of company stock worth $482,782. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 15.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

