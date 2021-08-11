STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after buying an additional 344,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

