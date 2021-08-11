Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to “Buy”

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DHT. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of DHT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 2,528,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,258. The firm has a market cap of $929.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DHT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 511,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,683 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DHT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in DHT by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 268,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

