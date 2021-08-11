Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to “Buy”

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DHT. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.
Shares of DHT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 2,528,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,258. The firm has a market cap of $929.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.