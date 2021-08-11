Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,262. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

