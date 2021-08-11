Stewardship Advisors LLC Takes $7.03 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 138,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,282,000 after purchasing an additional 561,761 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,091 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.