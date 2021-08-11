Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 276 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after buying an additional 107,133 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 13,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

