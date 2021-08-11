Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 556 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.93. 226,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

