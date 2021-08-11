Sterling Manor Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,803 shares of company stock worth $1,130,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

