Sterling Manor Financial LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,116,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,754,000 after buying an additional 346,963 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $623,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,414. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

