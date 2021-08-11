StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Trading Down 9.2%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.17 and last traded at $43.17. 3,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 330,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.21.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

