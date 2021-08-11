State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 90 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 256.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 99.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

