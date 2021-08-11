State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Lindsay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LNN opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.48. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.