State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSII shares. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

