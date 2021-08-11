State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after acquiring an additional 172,091 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,340,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

PIPR stock opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.27.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

