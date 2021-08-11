State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $6,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 113,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.