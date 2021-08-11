State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.12 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $167.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.47. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

