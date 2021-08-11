State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,410 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ferro were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ferro by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 58,407 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $17,955,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ferro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

