Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%.

STRR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 3,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

