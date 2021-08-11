Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.65.

Stantec stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 71.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 28.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 260,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,143 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

