Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $737.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 737 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 736 ($9.62), with a volume of 64415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 732 ($9.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £728.97 million and a PE ratio of 39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 701.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In related news, insider Alexa Henderson purchased 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

