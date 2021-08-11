STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA stock opened at $143.32 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.19.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 314,242 shares of company stock worth $47,966,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.