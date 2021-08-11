SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 13th

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SSRM traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.31. 196,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,221. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Cormark increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

