SSR Mining Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

SSRM opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

