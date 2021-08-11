SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

