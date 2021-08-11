Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

NYSE SQSP opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Equities analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

