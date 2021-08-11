Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 290,050 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,878,000 after buying an additional 63,305 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 259,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,487 shares of company stock worth $3,414,803 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.