Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Exterran were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 479,279 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 177,816 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Exterran by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 173,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.