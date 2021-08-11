Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 1,322.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.35% of Reed’s worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 50.4% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reed’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

