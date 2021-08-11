Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YELL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

YELL stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $320.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.17. Yellow Co. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

