Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lucira Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92. Lucira Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LHDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

