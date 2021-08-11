Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,385 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NOW by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

