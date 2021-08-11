Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Chewy by 439.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,536.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,030,199 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

