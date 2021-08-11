Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 7,784 Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,696 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 8.59%.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,203.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

