Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 139.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 779,204 shares of company stock worth $174,754,969 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.13. The company has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.55, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.